InvestorBrandNetwork Announces The Dealmaker Show Interview with Knightscope Chairman & CEO William Santana Li

During the interview, Klaff inquired about how the company’s autonomous security robots work, who the target customers are and how the robots collaborate with humans to enhance public safety and security.

“They’re tools for security guards and law enforcement officers to utilize. They collect evidence to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, admissible in court. We recently put our sixth or seventh person behind bars,” Li explained. “The robot provides two important things. One is a physical deterrence, to make people second guess, ‘Should I steal this car right now, because that thing is watching me.’ The second is really smart eyes, ears and voice on the ground for guards and officers to be able to understand any situation better, and even to speak through the machine as if it’s a mobile PA system.”

“Our ideal customers are hospitals, commercial real estate buildings, corporate campuses, logistics, manufacturing and government. They’re large institutions that have a physical guard presence,” Li continued. “Typically, wherever you might see an officer or a security guard, indoors or outdoors, those places are certainly an opportunity for us. With hospitals, for example, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. So how difficult is it to be a security guard at the hospital? Probably pretty tough. Hospitals run 24/7. There’s drama there and lots of people. Bad stuff is going to happen.”

“Another use case is, let’s say you’re a corporate client of ours. We have half a dozen Fortune 1000 clients that utilize our technology. Let’s say you terminated an employee last week and it didn’t go well. You’re worried he’s going to come back to the workplace. Our system can red-flag his face, his vehicle’s license plate and all his mobile devices,” Li said. “Then the machine is literally on the lookout for those detections and can alert the guard or officer immediately when they happen. In the future, the idea is to get these machines to see, feel, hear and smell, and to do 100 times more than a human could ever possibly do. For example, do the monotonous and computationally heavy work that a human can’t simply process. Then the humans are freed to do the decision making and enforcement work.”

Throughout the interview, Li provides extensive insight into the company’s ambitious mission to make the U.S. the safest country in the world, Knightscope’s use of individual investors rather than traditional venture capital to secure financial backing, and why robots will never revolt and come after their human masters.

About Knightscope Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

