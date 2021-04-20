JBS USA Names Kevin Arquit Chief Legal Officer

/EIN News/ -- GREELEY, Colo., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA, leading global food company, today announced that one of the country’s top attorneys Kevin Arquit will be joining the company as chief legal officer. In his new role as part of the executive leadership team, Arquit will be responsible for leading all legal, ethics and compliance efforts for the company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Europe and the UK.



He will report to JBS USA CEO Andre Nogueira. This is a newly created position for the company, focused on the global business. Kim Pryor remains general counsel for JBS in the United States.

“We are pleased that Kevin is joining JBS and bringing his expertise to this important role for our company,” said Nogueira. “During Kevin’s impressive career, he has made a significant impact on numerous high-profile clients and is well respected as one of the premier attorneys in the world. His knowledge and passion are welcome additions to our strong global team as we work to ensure the highest legal, ethics and compliance standards.”

Arquit most recently served as a partner at Kasowitz Benson Torres. Prior to that, he was a partner and co-head of the global antitrust/competition practice at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, and head of the antitrust practice at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. He also previously served as general counsel at the Federal Trade Commission and director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition.

“I look forward to joining the JBS team to help build best-in-class legal, ethics and compliance programs,” said Arquit. “Leveraging my varied experience, I am focused on providing the highest-quality counsel and services to the global team.”

Arquit will join the company officially on May 3.

