UNCF and Target Launch New Scholarship Program to Provide College Access to 1,000 New Black Students

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Target, a longstanding donor and partner of UNCF (United Negro College Fund), will make higher education more affordable this fall for 1,000 first-year Black students at more than a dozen public and private historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) through need-based scholarships of up to $5,000. The new Target Scholars Program will provide students with a demonstrated interest in pursuing careers in technology, leadership or design with four years of academic support as well as ongoing mentoring, internship opportunities, networking and more throughout their college career. Applications are now open.

“For more than 20 years, Target has been a committed partner in helping UNCF achieve its important mission of supporting more HBCU students getting to and through college and shining a light on the powerful impact that UNCF and HBCU grads are making all over the world,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership as Target invests in the incoming class of HBCU students to help more Black students begin their journey in higher education and come closer to their career goals. This new scholarship fuels our ability to move the needle further for deserving, talented students who want to earn degrees, but just lack the resources to do so.”

One of the key benefits for students selected for the Target Scholars Program will be immediate access to dedicated college success coaches who will deliver frequent and intentional engagement aimed at supporting the academic progress and professional development of Target Scholars. Engagement will be geared toward acclimating students to the college experience and preparing them for key college milestones throughout their postsecondary experience to avoid barriers to persistence and completion.

“Target has proudly worked with HBCUs for years, and we’re excited to deepen our partnership and support to make college more affordable for the next generation of Black talent, which we know can be a major barrier,” said Damu McCoy, vice president of talent acquisition, Target. “We’re looking forward to working alongside these students, providing support to help them succeed during and after college, and look forward to seeing the positive impact they are sure to have in their professional endeavors.”

“This significant investment to increase college access and success for 1,000 Black students could not come at a better time, as the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionally affected the most vulnerable students—putting college dreams and aspirations on hold for thousands upon thousands in the Black community,” Lomax added. “We are grateful for Target’s support, which is part of its commitment to social justice and racial equity, under the guidance of the retailer’s Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) committee.”

Program applications are due by June 16, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Applicants can apply here: UNCF.org/TargetScholars. Scholarships will be awarded and administered by UNCF. Recipients will be notified by August 31.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About Target Corporation

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

Monique LeNoir United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-810-0231 monique.lenoir@uncf.org