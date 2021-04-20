Intelex & Industrial Scientific Partner to Strengthen Connected Safety with HazardIQ for iNet®

New integrated IIoT-ready solution feeds iNet alarm data directly to Intelex EHSQ software to bridge the gap between connected workers and environmental monitoring

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelex Technologies, ULC, a leading global provider of SaaS-based environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software, and Industrial Scientific, a global leader in gas detection and safety-as-a-service, today announced the worldwide availability of Intelex HazardIQ for iNet. The integrated solution brings together connected environmental monitoring, industrial hygiene, and seamless incident management to increase worker safety, improve productivity, and streamline operations.

With HazardIQ for iNet, companies can use gas detector alarm data from any Industrial Scientific gas sensor to automate incident follow-up processes and trigger workflows for fast and accurate incident management. HazardIQ subscribers can increase field safety visibility, simplify incident reporting, determine the root cause of a gas alarm, and identify preventative actions to reduce operational risk.

“Our customers seek to get insights for continuous improvement from their data more quickly and easily to reduce risk,” said Justin McElhattan, president of Industrial Scientific and Intelex. “The HazardIQ and iNet integrated solution enables users to centralize data and EHS workflows in one view and is a powerful example of what’s possible through a connected EHSQ ecosystem.”

HazardIQ for iNet gives companies the ability to:

Seamlessly send gas detector readings from iNet to HazardIQ for visibility into hazardous situations that require immediate risk mitigation.

Quickly create a new exposure incident or update an existing incident with all hazard data automatically included, such as hazard type, reading, severity and location.

Automatically trigger a workflow to determine root cause, collect contextual evidence, and establish corrective and preventative actions.

Initiate worker evacuation actions in an emergency.

Identify high-risk areas by generating detailed reports on environmental hazards across the organization.

Marathon Petroleum, the largest petroleum refinery operator in the United States, is leveraging the integrated solution to streamline incident reporting workflows across their operations and consolidate exposure hazard data to optimize industrial hygiene programs.

“At Marathon Petroleum, we continually evaluate our processes to further reduce the risk of incident or injury,” said Jim Wilkins, Marathon Petroleum senior vice president of health, environment, safety and security. “Through the integration of iNet and HazardIQ, we are pleased to be able to evolve our safety management system and streamline one of our important safety data workflows, providing access to real-time air-monitoring data and giving us a better opportunity to learn from the data.”

Besides reducing exposure risks for workers, the solution empowers EHS and Industrial Hygiene professionals with connected intelligence and the ability to leverage future data-enabled environmental monitoring capabilities for deeper safety and operational risk insights.

To learn more about HazardIQ for iNet, visit https://www.intelex.com/content/hazardiq-inet.

To learn more about iNet and connected safety, visit https://www.indsci.com/en/solutions/connected-safety/.

About Intelex Technologies, ULC

Intelex Technologies, ULC is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organizations to send their employees home safely every day, leaving behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market. Intelex’s scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and OSHAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Almost 1,400 customers in 195 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives. Headquartered in Toronto with regional offices and employees around the world, Intelex became an Industrial Scientific company in 2019. In 2020, Intelex acquired ehsAI, a SaaS-based compliance automation solution that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. For more information about Intelex, visit www.intelex.com.

