aTyr Pharma and Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Announce Town Hall Virtual Meeting on Steroids and Sarcoidosis

Panel discussion on steroids and sarcoidosis to be held on Tuesday, April 27 at 12:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, and the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients, today announced that they will hold a Virtual Town Hall on Steroids and Sarcoidosis to discuss treatment options and strategies for patients living with sarcoidosis. The event will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 12:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT.



The Town Hall discussion will feature a panel of leading experts related to sarcoidosis treatment and advocacy, including:

John Carlin (Moderator) – Host, Sarc Fighter Podcast, FSR Patient Advocate and member of FSR’s Patient Advisory Committee

Jessica Reid, RN, FNP – FSR Patient Navigator for Sarcoidosis

Elliott Crouser, MD – Professor of Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, The Ohio State University and Chair of the FSR Scientific Advisory Board

Sanjay S. Shukla, MD, MS – President and CEO, aTyr Pharma

Registration is open to anyone who wishes to attend. For more information and to register, please visit FSR’s website at https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/steroids-and-sarcoidosis-town-hall-meeting/. Following the event, a replay will be available on the aTyr website at www.atyrpharma.com.

“We look forward to participating in this important discussion with FSR and other leading experts regarding current treatments for sarcoidosis and the need for new therapeutic options with increased efficacy and reduced side effects for this chronic, debilitating disease,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “While corticosteroids are a treatment option for many sarcoidosis patients, they have limited efficacy and may have serious side effects when used long-term. ATYR1923 offers a potential new mechanism to resolve lung inflammation associated with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a form of sarcoidosis in the lungs, and may be a potential alternative to steroid treatment that can improve patient outcomes with reduced toxicity.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with aTyr for this important event on steroids and sarcoidosis,” said Mary McGowan, CEO of FSR. “The mission of FSR is to support patients through research and education, so it’s especially timely to have this discussion during Sarcoidosis Awareness Month as part of our ongoing efforts to discover possible treatments.”

Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas, clumps of inflammatory cells, in one or more organs in the body. Sarcoidosis in the lungs is called pulmonary sarcoidosis and occurs in more than 90% of all sarcoidosis patients. Pulmonary sarcoidosis is a major form of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders which can cause progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of lung tissue. Approximately 150,000 to 200,000 Americans live with pulmonary sarcoidosis. The prognosis for patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis ranges from benign and self-limiting to chronic, debilitating disease, permanent loss of lung function and death. Current treatment options include corticosteroids and other immunosuppressive therapies, which have limited efficacy and are associated with serious side effects when used long-term that many patients cannot tolerate.



About ATYR1923

aTyr is developing ATYR1923 as a potential therapeutic for patients with inflammatory lung diseases. ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprised of the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused to the FC region of a human antibody, is a selective modulator of Neuropilin-2 that downregulates the innate and adaptive immune response in inflammatory disease states. aTyr recently completed enrollment in a proof-of-concept Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating ATYR1923 in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. This Phase 1b/2a study is a multi-ascending dose, placebo-controlled, first-in-patient study of ATYR1923 that has been designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, steroid sparing effect, immunogenicity and pharmacokinetic profile of multiple doses of ATYR1923. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, aTyr completed a Phase 2 clinical trial with ATYR1923 in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications. This Phase 2 study was a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study that was designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of a single dose of ATYR1923.



About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the Neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR)

Established in 2000, The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients. Since inception, FSR has fostered over $5 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information, please visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

