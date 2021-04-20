Sun Country Airlines Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (“Sun Country Airlines”) (NASDAQ: SNCY) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6, 2021. That same day, the company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of Sun Country Airlines’ website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The online replay will be available on the same website approximately one hour after the call. The conference call can also be listened to live by dialing 1 (800) 708-4539 (U.S. toll free) or 1 (847) 619-6396 (U.S. toll).

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing cargo CMI services, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Bill Trousdale

651-681-4810

IR@suncountry.com

Media

Jessica Wheeler

651-900-8400

mediarelations@suncountry.com