DTE Energy begins operating three new wind parks, two of which are now the largest in Michigan

/EIN News/ -- Detroit, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DTE’s 18 wind parks and 31 solar farms will generate more than 1,760 megawatts of clean energy, enough to power 670,000 homes

Mid-Michigan's Isabella l and Isabella ll are state’s largest wind parks

New wind parks will source clean energy commitments to DTE’s MIGreenPower program

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) today announced operation of three new wind parks, two of which are now Michigan’s largest. Located in mid-Michigan’s Isabella County, Isabella l and Isabella ll have a total of 136 turbines with a capacity of 383 megawatts. The third park, Fairbanks Wind, is located in the Upper Peninsula’s Delta County and has 21 turbines with a capacity of 72 megawatts. With the addition of the new wind parks, DTE will generate approximately 1,760 megawatts from clean energy sources, which is enough clean energy to power 670,000 Michigan homes.

These three new projects are part of DTE’s MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program and will source clean energy purchases from some of Michigan’s leading companies, including Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and the University of Michigan. Customers who enroll in MIGreenPower can attribute more of their energy use to DTE’s wind and solar projects, reducing their carbon footprint and supporting renewable energy development in Michigan. DTE’s MIGreenPower program is among the top three voluntary renewable energy programs nationwide. To date, MIGreenPower’s 28,000 residential and 300 business customers have supported more than 100 million kilowatt hours of clean energy generation, avoiding 78,000 tons of CO 2 .*

“As the state’s leading producer of renewable energy, DTE is committed to increasing its generation from clean energy sources, including wind and solar,” said Trevor Lauer, president of DTE’s electric company. “Bringing these new wind parks online helps us deliver on our commitment to reduce carbon emissions with the goal of achieving net zero by 2050. Our short- and long-term plans include continued investment in clean energy projects, including some of the largest solar projects in Michigan. Our goal is to get as clean as we can, as fast as we can.”

DTE plans to add six additional clean energy projects by the end of 2022, bringing the company’s renewable energy generation capacity to approximately 2,700 megawatts, enough to power more than 900,000 homes.

DTE’s commitment to renewable energy is also strengthening the state’s economy. Since 2009, the company has driven investment of $3 billion in renewable energy infrastructure and will invest an additional $2 billion in wind and solar assets over the next three years. To date, DTE’s renewable energy projects have created or sustained more than 4,000 Michigan jobs.

For more information on MIGreenPower, visit www.migreenpower.com. Click here to take a video tour of DTE’s wind and solar parks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspires to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

Cindy Hecht DTE Energy 313.235.5555 cynthia.hecht@dteenergy.com