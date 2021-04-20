Billtrust Summit 2021 Features shift7 CEO Megan Smith and Former NFL Quarterback Steve Young as Keynote Speakers

Registration Now Open for Accounts Receivable and Integrated B2B Payments Industry’s Largest Conference

/EIN News/ -- LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announces that registration is now open for Billtrust Summit 2021 , the AR and integrated payments industry’s largest conference, held from May 17-20, 2021. There is no charge for this virtual education and networking event, and more information and the latest agenda can be found at Billtrust.com/Summit2021 .



This year’s Billtrust Summit features impactful keynote addresses from shift7 CEO and former U.S. Chief Technology Officer Megan Smith and former NFL quarterback Steve Young, as well as a strong roster of fintech industry experts including Matt Harris of Bain Capital, J.P. Jolly of JPMorgan Chase, Mike Praeger of AvidXchange and Rob Eberle of Bottomline Technologies. Also available to attendees are a wide variety of networking opportunities, educational sessions, user groups, workshops and customer breakouts covering Billtrust products and initiatives, best AR and B2B payments practices and industry benchmarking. Virtual booths from technology innovators and financial institutions will also be featured.

“Attending Billtrust Summit will help attendees take stock of whether or not the pre-pandemic ‘normal’ of their AR worlds is worth continuing, or if now is the time to begin or accelerate a digital transformation and power their cash flow engine,” said Billtrust CEO and founder Flint Lane. “Senior leaders attending Billtrust Summit will get access to the latest AR and integrated payments trends while Billtrust platform users will learn everything they need to help do their jobs more efficiently and effectively.”

About Megan Smith

An award-winning entrepreneur, engineer, and tech evangelist, Smith served as the third U.S. Chief Technology Officer from 2014-2017 helping the President and his teams harness the power of data, innovation and technology on behalf of the nation. Smith recruited top tech talent to serve across government collaborating on pressing issues, from data science, AI and open source, to inclusive economic growth, entrepreneurship, structural inequalities, government tech innovation capacity, DEI, and criminal justice reform. Work included broad capacity building by co-creating all-hands-on-deck initiatives, including the public-private programs TechHire, the Computer Science for All initiative, and the Image of STEM campaigns. Today, Smith is CEO and co-founder of shift7, a company working collaboratively on systemic social, environmental and economic problems

About Steve Young

Steve Young built his fame as the record-setting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers culminating with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005. Not only is he a partner in a leading middle‐market private equity firm based in Palo Alto but he is also a TV broadcaster, proud father and founder of the Forever Young Foundation.

About Billtrust

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring , online ordering , invoice delivery , payments and remittance capture , invoicing , cash application and collections . For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

