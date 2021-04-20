Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BioDelivery Sciences to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

  Date:  Thursday, May 6, 2021
  Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time
  Domestic: 877-407-0789
  International: 201-689-8562
  Conference ID: 13718097
  Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144116

About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain and opioid-induced constipation.

Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com

 


