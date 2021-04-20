Shape Therapeutics Welcomes Patrick Bigot as its Chief Business Officer

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shape Therapeutics Inc. (ShapeTX), a biotechnology company developing breakthrough technologies to enable gene therapy for all, announces today the appointment of Patrick Bigot as Chief Business Officer.



Mr. Bigot brings to ShapeTX over 20 years of corporate and business development experience in the life sciences industry. Mr. Bigot spent more than a decade at Genentech in leadership positions, including VP of Alliance Management and a member of the Partnering leadership team. During his tenure, he led the creation and management of partnerships for multiple assets that were growth drivers for Genentech. Prior to Genentech, Mr. Bigot was Director of Business Development at Chiron. Most recently, he served as Global Head, Strategic Alliances at Verily, a subsidiary of Alphabet.



“I’m thrilled to join such a talented team of innovative thinkers. ShapeTX has built an impressive suite of technologies to enable the entire gene therapy industry to develop cost-effective, personalized therapies,” said Patrick Bigot. “Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to be a part of innovative companies that have launched disruptive products and grown rapidly to become market leaders. I look forward to bringing my experience to ShapeTX to build on the company’s momentum to discover and deliver life-changing therapies to patients.”

“Patrick is joining ShapeTX at a critical juncture in the company’s growth with exponential advancements in our laboratories and programs that have the potential to treat intractable genetic disorders,” said Dr. Francois Vigneault, President and CEO of ShapeTX. “Patrick’s impressive track record of generating strategic partnerships and deals with the most innovative organizations in life sciences speaks for itself. Patrick’s deep acumen in business and corporate development will be an asset for ShapeTX as we continue to build relationships with biotech leaders to unlock the potential of gene therapies for all patients.”

About Shape Therapeutics Inc

Shape Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing breakthrough technologies to enable gene therapy for all. ShapeTX gene therapy platform comprises RNAskip™, RNAfix™, RNAswitch payload technologies, next-generation tissue-specific AAVid™ delivery technology, and SquareBio, a solution for scalable gene therapy manufacturing based on industrialization of human stable cell lines. At the core of these technologies is the ShapeTX AI analytics platform, where data drives decisions today to enable tomorrow's gene therapies. ShapeTX is committed to data-driven scientific advancement, passionate people, and a mission of providing lifelong cures to patients. Shape Life!

Contact

Shape Therapeutics Inc.

Investors & Media

Cindy Fung, PhD

cindy@shaptetx.com