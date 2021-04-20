Euronet Worldwide, Inc., to Discuss Results of Global Real Time Payments Network Participation Research Conducted with Forrester Consulting

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet USA, LLC, a software division of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT), announced today that it will discuss the results of a commissioned study about financial institutions and their challenges related to joining and participating in global real time payment (RTP) networks in an upcoming virtual presentation.



The research, conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Euronet Software, included more than 300 global banking professionals who answered questions surrounding:

The identification of initial barriers and challenges banks face when connecting their legacy systems to RTP networks worldwide





Comparison of experiences and expectations between using internal resources and infrastructure and working with an RTP network solutions partner to enable real time payments at financial institutions





The short- and long-term risks involved with joining an RTP network and how to minimize them by leveraging the expertise of RTP network solutions partners



The hour-long virtual presentation, “Payments at the Speed of Life – How Banks are Enabling Real-time Payments,” begins at 9 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Jacob Morgan, Senior Analyst at Forrester Research, will join Matt Nilles, Director of Client Services and Products at Euronet Software, to discuss the study and its findings.

The presentation is free. Interested parties can register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4EtW-nceSRyYoLqYQwZswA. A recording of the presentation will be available afterward.

About Euronet USA, LLC

Euronet USA, LLC, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, USA, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. The company develops and delivers its ITM product line and suite of REN Ecosystem solutions that provide payments processing for real time, cash, card, and digital transactions worldwide. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.euronetsoftware.com.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is an industry leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of digital media and prepaid mobile phone time.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 45,485 owned and operated ATMs, approximately 340,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 748,000 POS terminals at approximately 338,000 retailer locations; and a global money transfer network of approximately 464,000 locations serving 159 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 175 countries overall. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.

