Finisar WSS Products Honored by Lightwave Innovation Reviews

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finisar WSS announced today that its world’s first C+L Band Wavelength Selective Switch and Quad Wavelength Selective Switch with Flexgrid® technology both received high scores during the 2021 Lightwave Innovation Reviews in the category of Optical Subsystems. Both products were rated by a panel of judges as “Excellent products with technical features and performance that provide clear and substantial benefits.”



Building on over a decade of liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) wavelength-selective switch (WSS) innovation and over 10 billion operating hours in the field, Finisar WSS's new Flexgrid C+L Band WSS portfolio extends its operating frequency window from 6 THz to over 10 THz, enabling full WSS operation across both C- and L-band regions in a single module. Lightwave Innovation Reviews’ judges commented that “This product addresses the need for increased bandwidth in WSS systems. While there are other companies working on C+L, none have announced new products yet. Finisar WSS seems to be ahead of the curve.”

An extension of Finisar WSS's popular twin low-profile LCoS platform, the Flexgrid Quad WSS integrates four independent wavelength-selective switch units in a single module, enabling 4 degrees of broadcast and select or 2 degrees of route and select functionality in a single low-profile line card. Lightwave Innovation Reviews’ judges said, “The industry is moving to high channel count DWDM systems and this product will support this transition."

About Finisar WSS

Finisar WSS provides world-class wavelength-selective switch (WSS) products to leading networking equipment manufacturers. For more information, visit finisarwss.com.