MC Squared Energy Services (MC2) Celebrates Earth Day With Annual Green Initiative

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (MC2), a leading retail electric supply company located in Chicago, celebrates Earth Day 2021 with their annual green initiative. On Thursday, April 22, MC2 will retire Midwest-based Green-e® Energy Certified Wind Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) equal to 100 percent of the energy consumption during this day. This includes all residential, commercial, educational and governmental customers served by MC2 in Illinois and Ohio, states in which the company is a certified retail electric supplier. These RECs are in addition to existing state mandated Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) requirements.

On Earth Day 2021, MC2 is projected to retire wind generated renewable energy certificates equivalent to over 3,000 metric tons of CO 2 eliminated from the atmosphere. “MC2 is proud to celebrate Earth Day for a third consecutive year and help reduce the world’s carbon footprint,” states MC2 founder and president, Chuck Sutton.

MC Squared Energy Services offers electricity supply products and services that are backed by RECs as a way for customers to support the reduction of harmful emissions and help the environment. A REC represents 1 megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity that has been generated from a renewable energy source. Each REC retired by MC2 is backed by Green-e® Energy, a trusted global leader in energy certification.

To bolster its environmental commitment, MC Squared Energy Services proudly offers its EcoGreen Power Supply Program. The program is designed to give customers the opportunity to support renewable energy backed by 100 percent Wind Green-e® Energy certified RECs. The MC2 EcoGreen Power Program is Green-e® Energy certified and meets the environmental and consumer protection standards established by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions. For more information on Green-e®, visit www.green-e.org. For more information on MC Squared Energy Services and its EcoGreen Power Program, visit www.mc2energyservices.com.

About MC Squared Energy Services, LLC

Established in 2008 by veteran energy industry experts, MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (MC2) is a certified, retail electric-service provider headquartered in Chicago. MC2 helps municipalities, businesses and individuals with competitive electric supply products to fit their specific needs. The company’s customer-focused team has the resources and knowledge to meet its customers electrical supply requirements. MC2 prides itself on being easy to work with and responsive to its customers.

MC Squared Energy Services, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wolverine Holdings. Founded in 1994, the Wolverine companies comprise a number of diversified financial institutions specializing in proprietary trading, asset management, order execution services and technology solutions. They are recognized as a market leader with a focus on innovation, achievement and integrity with clients and colleagues. The Wolverine companies are headquartered in Chicago with satellite offices in New York and San Francisco, and a proprietary trading affiliate office located in London.

