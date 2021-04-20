Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,320 in the last 365 days.

ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (the “Company”), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will take place on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 16:00 CET (10:00am EDT) via videoconference.

All relevant documents and information for the meeting, including the notice and agenda, are or will be made available in the “Investors & Media” section of ProQR’s website (www.proqr.com) under “Financial Information”. The documents will also be made available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders that wish to attend the videoconference should register as described in the notice and agenda, after which they will receive login details for the videoconference.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Investor Contact:
Sarah Kiely
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
T: +1 617 599 6228
skiely@proqr.com
or
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
T: +1 617 430 7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Cherilyn Cecchini, MD
LifeSci Communications
T: +1 646 876 5196
ccecchini@lifescicomms.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.