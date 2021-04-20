What to do About Burnout for Teachers, Nurses, and Caregivers: A New Advice Chaser Webinar

Advice Chaser Offers Consumers an Easy Way to Find the Best Professional Financial Advisor

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burnout can happen to anyone in any career, but it’s especially common for teachers and nurses. These professions are constantly overworked and understaffed, and the pandemic has increased stress and personal risk exponentially for people who work so hard to help others. On Tuesday, April 20, at 12:00 noon Eastern time, Advice Chaser will premiere a webinar addressing burnout for teachers and nurses. You can register for the webinar here The webinar is hosted by Advice Chaser, a financial concierge service that matches clients with experienced financial advisors. Advice Chaser understands that career burnout can cause significant financial stress, and that many people cannot change their careers because of the monetary benefits. The webinar’s main speaker is Annalee Kruger. She has been a longtime advocate for caregivers and senior citizens. Her expertise spans more than 25 years of being a social worker for elderly citizens, being an executive director of healthcare facilities, and owning her own company, Care Right, Inc. She has seen how caregiver fatigue can cause serious burnout. In her presentation, she will cover:>>Signs of burnout and caregiver fatigue>>How to define and set your own limits>>What to include in an aging plan for your elderly loved ones to lessen the stress>>Financial tips on how to prepare for future when you have an aging loved one or a disabled dependent“The people who do some of the hardest, most essential societal work are often taken for granted and don’t have the resources they need. Burnout can cause resentment, despair, and a lower quality of effort because they simply don’t have any more energy. Annalee Kruger understands this from her personal experiences. In the webinar, she shares empathetic yet practical advice. From approaching family members, to thinking about finances, she will discuss how to navigate tough situations and create healthy boundaries,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser.If you are a caregiver looking for financial guidance, contacting a financial advisor can help you create a plan. When you have a plan in place, you can feel more at peace and focus more on taking care of yourself and your loved ones. To find a financial advisor who has experience with financial scenarios similar to yours, book a free consultation here

