floLIVE named in CIO Review’s Top 10 IoT Solution Companies in Europe thanks to its innovative and path-breaking technological capabilities
Being included among so many great IoT solutions providers is a true testament to our growth and to the caliber of our global connectivity solutions.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- floLIVE is pleased to announce its inclusion in CIO Review’s Top 10 Most Promising IoT Solution Providers in Europe. floLIVE offers advanced 5G network solutions, both privately and over the cloud, and a full suite of global cellular connectivity services for IoT use cases. CIO Review is a leading print and digital magazine, and hosts a panel of CEOs, CIOs, and VPs to choose the candidates for this prestigious list.
— Nir Shalom, CEO, floLIVE
“In order to help companies all over the continent overcome their IoT hurdles, several solution providers are coming up with various techniques and strategies” said CIO Review. “With innovative and path-breaking technological capabilities up their sleeves, these companies are continually proving their mettle in the field of IoT innovation.”
“Being included among so many great IoT solutions providers is a true testament to our growth and to the caliber of our global connectivity solutions.” said Nir Shalom, CEO, floLIVE. “It’s clear that IoT technology is going to power a more connected future, and we’re delighted to be right at the forefront of that change, and to gain this important industry recognition.”
floLIVE offers 4 key building blocks, all built on microservices and powered by software-defined connectivity. First, a complete GSM IoT-oriented core network suitable for 2G-5G and beyond. Second, a powerful BSS, which can be used by enterprises for charging, billing, flexible rating and invoicing. Next, SIM management, including OTA provisioning and multi-IMSI management, and finally, a connectivity management suite that provides visibility and control into it all.
Paul John, Managing Editor of CIO Review singled out floLIVE specifically, saying, “we congratulate floLIVE on this prestigious recognition and look forward to seeing their impressive growth streak continue.”
About floLIVE
floLIVE offers advanced 5G network solutions and a full suite of global IoT cellular connectivity solutions. Its unique global connectivity service floNET provides enterprises and mobile operators with fully compliant, highly performant, and globally agnostic connectivity. The platform encompasses a wide range of services to market verticals, from a full GSM IoT-oriented core network, through to IoT BSS, device and eSIM management and targeted IoT vertical solutions - all provided as-a-service via floLIVE’s global cloud. For more information, visit www.flolive.net
About CIO Review
Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print and digital magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising CEOs, CIOs, IT- VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the “10 Most Promising IoT Solution Providers in Europe 2021” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: www.cioreview.com
