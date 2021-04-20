SecureCo Announces Appointment of John L. Sullivan to Advisory Board
Sullivan Brings a Wealth of Enterprise and National Security Expertise to SecureCo
SecureCo, Inc. ("SecureCo," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), which offers protected and resilient data-in-transit cybersecurity leveraging deception, obfuscation and misattribution, today announced the appointment of John (Jack) L. Sullivan to its advisory board. The advisory board provides guidance to SecureCo management on a range of strategic considerations, including security technology and product design, government and industry requirements, and commercialization opportunities.
— Alex Harrington
Jack Sullivan serves as Chief Security Officer of Boston Scientific, where he is responsible for managing security of company facilities in 130 countries, including crisis management, business continuity and safeguarding intellectual property. Prior to Boston Scientific, Sullivan was the CSO of Starbucks and the Director of Corporate Security and Loss Prevention for Dunkin’ Brands. Sullivan also has had a distinguished career of service with the U.S. federal government, first as a U.S. Marine, then as a Special Agent with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. He sits on several industry and company advisory boards relating to physical and cyber security. He was named to the 2019 list of the most influential people in Security by Security Magazine.
“SecureCo is excited to welcome Jack, whose security experience spans the convergence of physical and cyber security. His enterprise experience in supply chain resilience and facilities security, and his extensive government experience in national security, both align well with SecureCo target markets.” said Alex Harrington, CEO of SecureCo. “We believe we will benefit greatly from Jack’s wealth of industry insights and experience.”
ABOUT SECURECO, INC.
SecureCo offers exceptional protection and resiliency for data traversing the internet. Unlike most data-in-transit security offerings, SecureCo uses both fortification and stealth, adding valuable diversity to client defense strategies. Our platform-as-a-service routes data over a Zero Trust mesh network using deception, obfuscation and misattribution, to not only cryptographically secure sensitive comms, but to hide the very existence of the transmission. SecureCo solutions are targeted for government and enterprise applications for mobile and remote access, IoT, secure facilities and critical infrastructure. For more information, please visit: https://secureco.com.
