MRI-Simmons Study Reveals Over One Quarter of Cannabis Consumers in the US are aged 50+
Nearly 17 million ‘CannaBoomers’ turning to Cannabis for physical and mental health benefitsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MRI-Simmons, the essential consumer truth set, today announced findings from its National Cannabis Study, which captures the full spectrum of cannabis use across the US. Among its many findings, the study showed that 26% of Americans consume cannabis in some form, representing an overall growth of 15% since 2019. Among all adults 61% said they support legalization of marijuana. The study also revealed that 26% of cannabis consumers (nearly 17 million Americans) are age 50 or older, and these ‘CannaBoomers’ consume cannabis for a variety of physical and mental health benefits.
Cannabis Consumers at a Glance
While they still skew young, cannabis consumers are looking more and more like the rest of America.
They are evenly split in gender, have a median age of 39, and have a median household income that is slightly higher than the average American ($80K). Over one quarter of cannabis consumers are aged 50 or higher. These ‘CannaBoomers’ span portions of Gen X and the Baby Boomers. (See Table 1)
Cannabis Consumption by Type
While the majority of the ‘CannaBoomers’ segment reported consuming marijuana in the past year, when compared to the average cannabis consumer they are 48% more likely to only be using CBD products. (See Table 2)
Reasons for Consumption
When it comes to consumption, ‘CannaBoomers’ use cannabis to feel relaxed and meditative, and to release both stress and pain. Marijuana consumers age 50+ seek creativity and anxiety reduction, while CBD consumers age 50+ want to feel focused and use cannabis as an anti-inflammatory. (See Tables 3 and 4)
Consumption Attitudes
‘CannaBoomers’ have positive feelings towards cannabis use and its benefits. This segment considers cannabis a wellness tool, and a favorite way to relax. They also consider cannabis to be a healthier option than alcohol and reported cutting back on alcohol in favor of cannabis. (See Table 5)
Product Use and Interest
The ‘CannaBoomers’ segment is actively trying or interested in trying a variety of cannabis/CBD infused products. In fact, 42% of this segment reported having tried cannabis/CBD infused foods like chocolates or gummies, while 38% are interested in trying them. Other popular cannabis/CBD infused product interests include tea (52%), coffee (48%), soft drinks (45%), and skin care products (42%). (See Table 6)
“The appeal of cannabis is broad and growing,” said Karen Ramspacher, MRI’s SVP of Innovation and Insights. “When we think cannabis consumers, we think young and hip. While this is true, there is an over-50 segment that has more buying power than their younger counterparts and have a clear interest in a wide array of current and new cannabis products. Product creators and marketers need to cater to these ‘CannaBoomers’ to drive revenue today.”
About the National Cannabis Study
The MRI-Simmons National Cannabis Study cuts through the hype to provide a clear, unbiased view of cannabis as a cultural force and marketplace juggernaut. It provides insights that can directly guide both marketing actions and public policy, capturing the full range of opinions and desires on this potentially polarizing topic. The 2021 study was conducted using a nationally representative online sample of 4,752 respondents. The resulting dataset was fused to MRI’s Survey of the American Consumer for deep profiling purposes and nationwide universe estimates. To learn more visit: https://www.mrisimmons.com/our-data/focus-studies/national-cannabis-study/
About MRI-Simmons
MRI-Simmons is the leading provider of insights on the American consumer. With thousands of attitudinal and behavioral data points, gathered through ongoing surveys and passive measurement, MRI-Simmons empowers advertisers, agencies and media companies with deeper insights into the “why” behind consumer behavior.
MRI-Simmons combines best-practice survey methodologies with an innovative technology platform and advanced data visualizations. MRI’s Survey of the American Consumer® is the industry standard for magazine audience ratings. In parallel, the company has been at the forefront of innovation, significantly accelerating the time to insights for brand builders, strategists, planners and sales regardless of their data acumen.
Launched as a joint venture in 2019, MRI-Simmons is co-owned by GfK and SymphonyAI Group, with GfK as the majority partner. To learn more, visit https://mrisimmons.com, or follow @MRI-Simmons on Twitter.
Matt Cumello
MRI-Simmons
+1 866-256-4468
email us here