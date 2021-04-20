Shaping tomorrow's business realities through the Shifting Perspectives: The Dynamic Woman Virtual Summit

The Shifting Perspectives Women’s Summit brings together moderators, speakers and guests from across the globe for a 24-hour conversation on the dynamic nature and experiences of women with three primary goals: to educate, to empower and to forge connections.

The virtual event aims to collect professionals and leaders from around the World coming from different industries to discuss emerging topics such as inspirational women to hidden women, money matters to health, hair and beauty, identity, kids and the workplace, spirituality, abuse and many more.

As the world looks to sharpen its tomorrow by equipping women to take up space, these growing dynamics cannot be ignored. Keynote speaker, lawyer, and writer, Abam Mambo's Project Upside Down in collaboration with Binu Balan looks to encourage, challenge and inspire leaders, individuals and organizations to shift, shape and expand their perspectives in order to facilitate access to new ideas, to accelerate personal, communal or organizational growth and transformation, and to amplify impact.

‘’Storytelling is the fabric with which much of my consciousness is built. As a speaker, writer, lawyer and podcaster, I believe in the power of stories to educate, challenge, advocate, entertain, and inspire. In bringing together this Women’s Global Summit with 90+ storytellers, my mission is to use stories to challenge, empower and inspire all as we shift, shape and expand perspectives on what it means to be a dynamic woman in the new normal ‘’ said Abam Mambo, Global Speaker and Conference Host.

Participants can look forward to in-depth dialogues, inclusive of real talks, thought-provoking insights and deep learnings on the most challenging and most relevant topics from speakers such as Founder and CEO of InaTidé, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Founder and CEO at Women at Risk Int’l Foundation, Dr Kemi Ibru Da-Silva, and hosted by Abam Mambo, torgether with co-host, Partner and Business Strategist, Binu Balan. “Enabling people to #speakup about their truth and about topics that matter is at the core of my being and the work I do. And when that’s coupled with the incredible opportunity to change the narrative, it creates the ripple effect of social change. To me that’s what this summit is about. It’s a passion project to move the needle, to be the change that we wish to see; by shifting perspectives’’ said Partner and Business Strategist, Binu Balan.

“We are proud to fully support such events as the Chamber (http://EnergyChamber.org) understands the importance of uplifting women in the workplace. It is not a question that women add incredible value to the businesses they run and operate in the energy sector. The world must move beyond words and platitudes and must ensure women are included in all facets of the environments they operate in. There is a whole lot of change going on at the moment, therefore there is no better time to ensure we build a bright future that includes women, looking ahead at 2030 and beyond.” added Executive Chairman, NJ Ayuk.

Join the conversation by connecting with Project Upside Down on social media and visiting their website for more information here! (https://bit.ly/3n4vuFy) #seeskyfirst