Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in the 1600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 7:02 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. Both suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, April 18, 2021, 29 year-old Erik Pineda-Fernandez, of Northeast, DC and 30 year-old Will Leon, of Northeast, DC were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).