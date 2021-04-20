Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of Mellon Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in the 400 block of Mellon Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:18 am, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, 24 year-old Tyric Saunders, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).