Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1100 Block of 4th Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Friday, April 16, 2021, in the 1100 Block of 4th Street, Southwest.

At approximately 10:12 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location, snatched the victim’s property out of their hand and fled on foot. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, April 16, 2021, 22 year-old Michael Johnson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).