Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,320 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1100 Block of 4th Street, Southwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Friday, April 16, 2021, in the 1100 Block of 4th Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 10:12 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location, snatched the victim’s property out of their hand and fled on foot. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, April 16, 2021, 22 year-old Michael Johnson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1100 Block of 4th Street, Southwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.