Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3300 Block of Water Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the 3300 block of Water Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:56 am, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 19-year-old Franklin Hernandez Arevalo, of Alexandria, VA.

 

On Monday, April 19, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20 year-old Roberto Cayetano-Mejia, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested by members of the Fugitive Unit and transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

