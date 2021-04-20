The Global Pumps Market Is Projected To Grow With A CAGR Of 5.9% From 2021 to 2027

The Global Pumps Market Was Valued At 60.5 Billion In 2019 And Estimated To Reach 99.37 Billion In 2027

/EIN News/ -- Texas, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pumps are gaining popularity with its wide usage in a variety of sectors, including water and wastewater, chemical, oil and gas, and power generation, which is expected to boost demand growth. Pumps for industrial use come in a variety of sizes, forms, and capacities. They're also widely used in the power industry, in a variety of processes from circulation, boiler feed, to sludge handling. Product demand is expected to benefit from the development of the chemical industry. In 2020, the United States has the highest share of the North American economy. Demand for Pumps is expected to rise as drilling activities in the offshore and onshore oil and gas sectors increase.

Furthermore, over the projected timeframe, the replacement of existing water and sanitation systems in the country is expected to fuel the demand for these pumps. The presence of strict government policies for energy conservation and safety requirements is expected to impact industry development significantly. Several federal agencies are reorganizing their regulations and developing new frameworks to encourage modern technology pumps in a variety of sectors. Rapid urbanization, increasing industrialization, technical advancements, and expanded infrastructure investment drive up demand for energy fuel.

As a result, the oil and gas, electricity, and water treatment industries are expected to expand rapidly, increasing demand for pumps in the aforementioned industries. Due to increased competition from low-cost suppliers, especially in Asia Pacific, the market is highly price sensitive. As a result, commodity price volatility is a stumbling block to industry expansion in the Americas and Europe. Maintaining market share when concentrating on growth necessitates ongoing investment in research and development activities.

Based On Product, Market Is Segmented Into

Dynamic Pump ﻿ Centrifugal pumps Vertical centrifugal pumps Horizontal centrifugal pumps Submersible pumps Fire hydrant systems

Positive Displacement Pump Diaphragm pump Gear pumps Peristaltic Pumps Lobe pumps Piston Pumps



Based On Position, Market Is Segmented Into

Submersible

Non-submersible

Based On Operation, Market Is Segmented Into

Portable

Stationary

Based On Application, Market Is Segmented Into

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Construction

Power

Water & Wastewater

Others

Based On Region, Market Is Segmented Into

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Central & South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Companies Profiled In This Report Are

Haight Pumps

ITT Corporation

Iwaki America Inc.

A.R. North America, Inc.

Global Pump

GRUNDFOS

Colfax Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

SPX Flow Inc.

Vaughan Company Inc.

Research Methodology

Market Insight Solution uses both primary and secondary research tools and insights to present a comprehensive industry outlook. Industry Experts act as a great contributor to our analysis. In order to attain the best understanding of the product, we interview a panel of leaders from the specific industries for better technical knowledge and determine the driving factors responsible for at local and macroeconomic platform. Additionally, with secondary data, we analyze sales, annual profits, and contracts through the company's annual reports, sales reports, company websites, in-house databases, journal and statistical publications, and many other resources.

This Report Sheds Light On Some Significant Parameters Pertinent To The Market

What is the COVID-19 impact in pumps market?

What is the current market status and how did this market evolve?

What are the current factors driving the market and the barriers restraining the market?

Are governmental, political and regulatory factors significant to this market and do they affect key growth areas?

What are the significant players of this market and what do their prospects look like during the forecast period?

What are the regulations that will influence to boost the supply chain network of the market?

What are the best investment opportunities for R&D of the product and new service lines?

What are some of the major developments in the key geographical regions which led to the current status?

What are the current production and technological challenges to develop the market?

