NCDOT Awarded $7.9 Million for Road Repairs in Harnett, Robeson and Stanly Counties

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $7,961,076 to reimburse the North Carolina Department of Transportation for road and bridge repairs in Harnett, Robeson and Stanly counties after Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program includes $1,622,319 for Harnett, $2,585,625 for Robeson and $1,762,862 for Stanly, for a total of $5,970,807. The state’s share for the projects totals $1,990,269.

The grants bring the total to more than $89 million to reimburse the Transportation Department for Hurricane Florence-related expenses.

The Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.