FEMA Awards $6.13 Million to Ruth’s Chapel Church for Damage from Hurricane Florence

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $6,133,495 to reimburse Ruth’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church for floodwater damage to the main sanctuary and an education building after Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

Windows, walls, flooring and utilities were replaced after the main building and the education building filled with up to 3.5 feet of debris and floodwaters from the storm. Project funding also covered the cost of elevating the education building.

FEMA’s share for the projects is $4,600,121 and the state’s share is $1,533,373.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

