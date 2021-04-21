'Own Your Health' - New book gives readers practical tips and tools to own their health

Dr Vikram Venkateswaran's debut book

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare India

Health is wealth, yet it is easier to find a financial consultant than a family doctor who one can rely on. Why is this?

A general rise in stress levels, limited access (and affordability) to clean water and food, and increasingly sedentary lifestyles have given rise to ailments that were hitherto considered rare. The sheer volumes of patients at the onset of a variety of such ailments can make it challenging for doctors to address early-stage symptoms. This is where self-care and ownership of one’s health can effectively delay or prevent the onset of such ailments.

With this premise Dr Vikram Venkateswaran’ s debut book Own your Health is a refreshing take on why and how we should look at our health. It discusses some of the commonly known ailments that afflict young Indians and provides suggestions on preventing and managing them. These include less commonly discussed issues such as sleep disorders, Vitamin deficiencies (leading to hair loss), depression, and the impact of increased use of sugar and salt in food.

“While there is a lot of information in the public domain about managing ailments such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer, there is little awareness on less fatal conditions and the factors leading to them. I have tried to address that in my book and provide scientific tips and tools to manage the symptoms.” The book also shares a brief history of public and private sector health initiatives in India and how they can be leveraged by citizens.

The book’s appeal lies in its simple language and practical tips that empower readers to own their health. The information in the book is backed by medical practitioners and researchers, and does not aim to be a substitute for medical advice. Grab your copy now at https://amzn.to/3f5LjcS