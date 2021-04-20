FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

District Issues RFP for First Public Private Partnership Advances Critical Project to Modernize Streetlight Network

(Washington, DC) – The District Department of Transportation (DDOT), and the Office of Public-Private Partnerships (OP3), issued the Request for Proposals (RFP) to three short-listed offerors for the DC Smart Street Lighting project, the District’s first-ever public private partnership. Once finalized, the District will partner with the selected company to modernize DC’s more than 75,000 streetlights by converting to LED technology with remote monitoring and control capabilities.

“The District is excited to move forward with our plan to modernize over 75,000 lights in neighborhoods across the city,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “With this RFP, we will continue to lead the country in energy efficiency by replacing inefficient lights, improve public Wi-Fi access, and expand tools to protect our neighborhoods.”

The shortlisted offerors: Plenary Infrastructure DC, Meridiam Smart Solutions DC, and DC Smart Lighting Partners, were selected following a competitive Request for Qualifications process. Proposals are due early summer 2021, after which an evaluation and selection process will begin.

“We know that modernized infrastructure is central to achieving Mayor Bowser’s vision for a safer, stronger DC,” said Interim DDOT Director Everett Lott. “Completion of the DC Smart Street Lighting Project will deliver one of the largest, smart urban lighting networks in the country and positions the District as a leader in utilizing public private partnerships to address a variety of issues that cities face everyday.”

The DC Smart Street Lighting Project, which is a partnership between DDOT, OP3, and the Office of the Chief Technology Officer, will reduce energy consumption by more than 50 percent and add Smart City Technology (SCT), including Wireless Access Points, to expand the District’s broadband Wi-Fi network and prepare the District’s infrastructure for future technology advancements. Currently only 11% of the District’s streetlights utilize modern LED technology.

For more information on the DC Smart Street Lighting Project, please visit https://ddot.dc.gov/page/project-profile-dc-smart-street-lighting-0.

