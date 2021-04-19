“We know that when young people learn to speak up about issues of concern to them, when they learn who is responsible for what, they can be among the strongest change agents in our communities,” said AUHSD Superintendent Michael Matsuda.
You just read:
Over 1,900 Anaheim Union High School District students will earn State Seal of Civic Engagement
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.