Senator Santarsiero Urges Vote on Statutory Fix for Adult Victims of Childhood Sexual Abuse

HARRISBURG – April 19, 2021 – The following statement is attributable to Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10), Democratic Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee:

“Throughout the debate around a two year window for childhood sexual assault survivors to sue their abusers, we have heard moving testimony about the trauma these victims experienced and the solace that would come from being able to seek justice in court. We can, and must, act today to ensure there is no further delay in bringing victims of childhood sexual assault closer to the justice they have been denied for too long. They must have their day in court. The legislation passed by the House last week, HB 951, should be brought up for a vote in the Senate and sent to the Governor’s desk without delay.”

###