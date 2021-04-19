Senator Saval Announces $1.2 Million Grant for Pedestrian and Bicycle Infrastructure Project

Philadelphia, PA —April 19, 2021 — State Senator Nikil Saval (D–Philadelphia) is delighted to announce the award of a $1.2 million PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund grant to a pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure project in the First Senate District.

The grant will be used to fund the Palmer Street extension (from Beach Street), providing first-time direct access to the Delaware River waterfront at the Delaware Station Power Plant site in Fishtown. This location is currently being redeveloped as an event space and residential housing. The 450-foot extension and sidewalk will join to a new waterfront trail, creating an important point of access to Philadelphia’s beloved river.

“Government can make our neighborhoods more vibrant, equitable, inclusive, and safer by funding bike and pedestrian infrastructure,” said Senator Saval. “Fishtown’s direct connection to the Delaware River at Palmer Street will make the waterfront more accessible to thousands of Philadelphia families, and I’m proud to have supported this project with Rep. Mary Isaacson.”

This project was one of 43 projects across the state to win funding from PennDOT’s Multimodal Transportation Fund. The $1.2 million grant is the largest awarded this cycle for a non-highway bridge project and was also the only Philadelphia-based bicycle or pedestrian project to secure funding.

The Multimodal Transportation Fund was created to stabilize funding for ports and rail freight, increase aviation investments, establish dedicated funding for bicycle and pedestrian improvements, and allow targeted funding for priority investments in any mode. The next round of Multimodal grant applications will open in September 2021. For more information about the program, visit www.penndot.gov and click on “Multimodal Program” under the “Projects & Programs” button.

