Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces $4 Million in Funding for Haverford Township and Saint Joseph’s University

NORRISTOWN, PA – April 19, 2021 − Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D- Montgomery and Delaware) announced $4 million in funding for Haverford Township and Saint Joseph’s University through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

“I look forward to seeing the improvements Haverford Township will make with this funding for pedestrian safety. Walking outside is an important way to cope with mental health struggles and making our communities more walkable is always a “step” in the right direction,” said Cappelletti. “The underpass project at Saint Joseph’s University is an exciting safety update for students and community members, as well as an important way to increase accessibility on Hawk Hill.”

Reflecting PennDOT’s commitment to improving local infrastructure, several of the projects will also help local governments improve roadways, address pedestrian and accessibility concerns, and help bridges in need of repair or replacement.

PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on criteria such as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.

In Senate District Seventeen, Haverford Township will receive $1 million for the re-alignment of an existing intersection with improvements to the pedestrian crossing, as well as the extension of a pedestrian trail approximately 1,300 feet from its current terminus to the intersection.

Saint Joseph’s University will receive $3 million for the Saint Joseph’s University Pedestrian Safety Underpass. This underpass will construct a bridge structure below highly traveled City Avenue to create a pedestrian bypass for University students, commuters, and local residents.

The University, which resides partly in Senator Cappelletti’s district and partly in Senator Vincent Hughes’s (D-Philadelphia, Montgomery) will be bridging the divide between Philadelphia and it’s suburban side of campus with this project.

“I am looking forward to the impact this grant will have in helping to improve safety at an important intersection,” Sen. Hughes said. “Saint Joseph’s University is a key part of the districts Sen. Cappelletti and I represent and we are pleased to have this infrastructure investment. Thank you to Gov. Wolf, his administration and PennDOT for prioritizing pedestrian safety on busy City Avenue and for the Saint Joseph’s University community.”

The funds were announced as part of Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement that 43 highway, bridge, rail, and bike and pedestrian projects in 21 counties were selected for $45.9 million in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

The next round of Multimodal grant applications will open in September 2021. For more information about the program, visit www.penndot.gov and click on “Multimodal Program” under the “Projects & Programs” button.

