Summary of environmental penalties issued for 1st quarter of 2021

Ecology issued $82,300 in penalties of $1,000 or more from January through March of 2021. Penalties were issued as follows:

County City Date issued Recipients Description Amount Media Contact Chelan Wenatchee 2/19/2021 Chelan County Public Utility District During a planned inspection at Rocky Reach Dam, approximately 100-gallons of water were found in the Unit C-3 hub. Based on an assessment by dam employees, it was determined that between Jan. 2, 2019, and Feb. 19, 2019, 208-gallons of hydraulic oil were released to the Columbia River. $1,500 Ty Keltner, 360-515-6868 Clark Washougal 2/4/2021 Zhilko Short Plat Dirty construction stormwater seen leaving the site and entering a nearby catch basin and stream. Discharged stormwater also caused erosion on neighboring property. A fluid spill (likely oil, gas, or hydraulic fluid) at site entrance ran down S Street and into a catch basin. $2,000 Jeff Zenk, 360-280-3704 Clark La Center 3/9/2021 Highland Terrace Subdivision Dirty construction stormwater seen leaving the site and entering roadside drainage ditch that discharges into East Fork Lewis River. Ecology was not appropriately notified of multiple discharges, and discharge monitoring reports were not submitted. $2,000 Jeff Zenk, 360-280-3704 Grant Othello 1/28/2021 Walleye Mart Fueling facility failed to comply with 3-year testing requirements for operation and maintenance, overfill prevention, and release detection for underground storage tanks. $1,800 Joye Redfield-Wilder, 509-961-6277 Grays Harbor Westport 1/22/2021 Ron Andersen The fishing vessel Assurance spilled 96 to 116 gallons of fuel into Westhaven Cove. The spill occurred because the operator fell asleep during a fuel transfer. $7,000 Jeff Zenk, 360-280-3704 Jefferson Port Townsend 3/4/2021 Port Townsend Paper Corp. Spilled untreated process wastewater to Port Townsend Bay on Jan. 28 and 30, 2021. The volumes were 150 gallons and 37,500 gallons, respectively. $6,000 Jeff Zenk, 360-280-3704 King Bellevue 1/22/2021 Bud Lofgren Released 250 gallons of diesel fuel into Lake Washington on Aug. 25, 2019, when the 40-foot yacht New Beginnings burned and sank at its mooring. Penalty paid. Also paid a separate assessment of $5,572.41 on Dec. 31, 2019, for damage caused to public resources. $1,000 Larry Altose, 206-920-2600 King Renton 2/2/2021 King County Wastewater Treatment Division Loss of disinfection occurred at the King County South Treatment Plant on July 18, 2019, for approximately 45 minutes, releasing at least 3.43 million gallons of inadequately treated wastewater. Penalty paid. News release. $10,000 Colleen Keltz, 360-791-3177 Pierce Puyallup 2/19/2021 Jailens Place Apartments On Feb. 4, 2021, Ecology noted dirty discharges in five separate locations around the site. Two of the discharges went directly to wetlands. There were another 30 violations of the Construction Stormwater General Permit. $1,500 Jeff Zenk, 360-280-3704 Spokane Spokane Valley 1/29/2021 Ponderosa Short Plat Failed to implement best management practices under the Construction Stormwater General Permit to prevent sediment and sediment-laden water from entering a culvert that conveys to a wetland. The site is permitted for 0.8 acres of soil disturbance; over 2.5 acres has been disturbed. $3,000 Joye Redfield-Wilder, 509-961-6277 Thurston Tumwater 2/9/2021 All American Bottled Water Corp. Approximately 602 gallons of PCB-contaminated oil escaped from the transformer site (Olympia Brewery), contaminating soil along the flow path above and below the storm drains and entering the Deschutes River and Capitol Lake. Approximately 587 gallons were spilled to water, and 15 gallons were spilled to an impermeable surface. News release. $14,000 Ty Keltner, 360-515-6868 Thurston Lacey 2/24/2021 Woodbrook Townhomes Violations include multiple discharges of dirty water from the construction site, failure to make corrections on the site in response to the discharges, and failure to report the discharges to Ecology as required by the Construction Stormwater General Permit. $1,500 Jeff Zenk, 360-280-3704 Walla Walla Wallula 2/8/2021 Packaging Corporation of America The paper mill was fined for air pollution released from the facility’s wastewater treatment plant. Penalty paid. News Release. $28,500 Andy Wineke, 360-791-1939 Whatcom Ferndale 3/4/2021 Intalco Aluminum Corp. Violated water quality permit: exceeded maximum fluoride discharge daily limit on Oct. 15, 2020, and monthly limits in October and November 2020; did not meet sampling frequency requirements for total suspended solids & fluoride in October 2020; exceeded maximum daily limit for oil & grease on Jan. 4, 2021. Penalty paid. $2,500 Larry Altose, 206-920-2600

Ecology works with thousands of businesses and individuals to help them comply with state laws. Penalties are issued in cases where non-compliance continues after Ecology has provided technical assistance or warnings, or for particularly serious violations. The money owed from penalties may be reduced from the issued amount due to settlement or court rulings. Funds collected go to the state’s general fund or to dedicated pollution prevention accounts. See more about compliance and enforcement.

Ecology strives to protect, preserve and enhance Washington’s environment and promote wise management for current and future generations. When someone pollutes Washington’s land, air or waters, Ecology enforces state and federal regulations in hopes of changing behavior and deterring future violations.