First sale of returned nonresident elk and white-tailed deer tags is on April 22 at 10 a.m. MDT

Returned nonresident elk and deer tags will go on sale at 10 a.m. MDT on April 22 on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be 28 elk tags available and seven white-tailed deer tags. To see what zones and units the tags are for, go to the returned nonresident tag webpage.

People can buy the tags online, at any Idaho Fish and Game license vendor, or by calling 1-800-554-8685. 

This is the first of several opportunities to buy returned nonresident tags if they become available. Other dates will be: May 20, June 24, July 22, Aug. 5, Sept. 2 and 16, Oct. 7 and 21 and Nov. 4. Tags available will be published online at 10 a.m. on the Tuesday preceding the sale.

Demand for nonresident tags is extremely high, and they are expected to sell out within minutes. Anyone wishing to buy online should be logged in and ready prior to 10 a.m.

Nonresident hunters are reminded that although most nonresident deer and elk general tags have sold out, nonresidents are still eligible to apply for controlled hunts, but are restricted to no more than 10 percent in most controlled hunts. Application period for deer, elk, pronghorn and fall black bear controlled hunts is May 1 through June 5. 

Note: No nonresident Disabled American Veteran deer or elk tags were returned so none will be available for the April 22 sale. 

 

