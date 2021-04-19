Resurfacing of North Shore Road in Belfair to begin in May

Doug Adamson, communications, 360-357-2716

BELFAIR – Travelers who use the North Shore Road (State Route 300) between SR 3 and Belfair State Park will need to plan for extra travel time this spring.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove and replace three miles of worn asphalt on both directions of the roadway beginning Monday, May 3. If the weather cooperates, paving will be completed by early June.

Keeping people moving Work is generally planned between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. each weekday. During those times, the roadway will reduce to a single lane in each direction. WSDOT will prohibit construction during the heaviest travel times between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

Preserving the highway The North Shore Road is used by thousands of vehicles per day, but the roadway is showing its age with signs of wear and tear with cracked and rutted pavement. To create a fresh surface and preserve the highway, the top layer will be removed. Damaged portions of asphalt will be repaired before it’s repaved.

Asphalt grinding is unavoidably loud. Crews will work as quickly as possible to complete the work to minimize inconvenience.

Travelers are encouraged to watch their speeds and give workers the room they need to get the job done safely.

WSDOT provides email updates for this project and major roadwork on state highways in Mason County. Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app and on the WSDOT regional Twitter feed