Christina Crea, communications, 360-709-8098, 360-810-0902 (mobile)

Aviation Commission sets next stage of airport siting work with virtual meeting and webinar April 29

OLYMPIA – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission will host a virtual meeting and webinar Thursday, April 29, as they continue work and move into Phase II to identify the top two airports for potential expansion from a short list of six developed during Phase I.

The Legislature directed three phases for CACC work which includes: Phase I, developing a short list of six airports; Phase II, identifying the top two airports; Phase III, choosing, by 60% majority vote, a single preferred location.

The meeting will include a webinar to provide CACC members with examples of project costs for recent Washington state airport expansion projects. In addition, CACC members and airport sponsors will present on and discuss the six initial sites and their potential to meet anticipated commercial passenger service, air cargo, and general aviation demand. A public comment period is scheduled from 10:20 a.m. – 10: 40 a.m.

Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission meeting

When 8:30 a.m. to noon, Thursday, April 29

Where Virtual Meeting, Microsoft Teams Meeting, bit.ly/CACCAPRIL2021 Or call into the meeting: 1-206-531-0324 / Conference ID: 698 577 749#

Details Information and help to attend virtual meeting

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

Summaries from previous meetings are available on the CACC website.

About the Commercial Aviation Coordination Commission

The CACC was created by the Legislature in Substitute Senate Bill 5370 (pdf 76 kb) to ensure Washington can meet future commercial aviation demands.

The CACC released its Phase I report (pdf 204 KB) in December 2020 that included a preliminary list of six airport sites with potential for expansion. The report also included a proposal to meet near-term aviation demand at two or more existing airports while the work to locate a new airport continues, as well as a proposal to extend the CACC’s final recommendation deadline to 2024.

The six preliminary airport sites are: Arlington Municipal Airport, Bremerton National Airport, Paine Field (Snohomish County), Sanderson Field Airport (Shelton), Tacoma Narrows Airport (Gig Harbor), and Ed Carlson Memorial Field (south Lewis County). These airports could meet some of the demand for air passenger service, air cargo operations and/or general aviation.

The CACC’s 15 voting and 11 nonvoting members include representatives from the aviation industry, airport communities, freight industry, state and local agencies and elected officials. The Washington State Department of Transportation will provide the commission technical assistance and staff support from its Aviation Division.