DOH NEWS RELEASE: Vaccine eligibility expands to residents 16 and older statewide

Posted on Apr 19, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i has reached Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination program. This means all Hawai‘i residents age 16 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine.

Hawai‘i County, Maui County, and Kaua‘i County advanced to Phase 2 in early April. O‘ahu moved into Phase 2 this morning.

“Schedule your vaccine as soon as you can,” advised Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone immediately, but you can schedule your shot now. If you can’t get an appointment today, you’ll be able to get one in the near future.”

People are urged to visit the registration page at hawaiicovid19.com for vaccine opportunities.

Teens 16 and 17 years old are reminded to seek appointments for Pfizer vaccines.  Pfizer has Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for people age 16 and older.  Moderna vaccine is reserved for people 18 and above.

Older adults who may need additional assistance with online sign-up or who qualify for transportation services are invited to call Aloha United Way 2-1-1.

 

