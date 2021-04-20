OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR IGE RELEASES $278 M FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS ACROSS THE STATE

Project Name Description: Amount Released: Total Project Cost: Estimated Completion Date:

Castle High School To finance design and construction for improvements at Castle High School to comply with current ADA standards $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 July 2023

Department of Defense, Hawaiʻi State Veterans Home This project will provide construction funds to acquire the services of a healthcare coordinator expert for a new 120-bed Hawaiʻi State Veterans nursing home and long-term care facility $300,000.00 $300,000.00 February 2023

Dole Middle School To finance design for improvements at Dole Middle School to comply with current ADA standards $300,000.00 $300,000.00 January 2022

Haha‘ione Elementary School To finance design for improvements at Haha‘ione Elementary School to comply with current ADA standards $270,000.00 $270,000.00 January 2022

Hawaiʻi State Hospital This project involves the design and construction of anti-ligature and other related improvements at the Hawaiʻi State Hospital (HSH) in Kāneʻohe $8,997,000.00 $10,818,650.00 April 2023

Hawaiʻi State Veterans Home This project will provide additional construction funds for a new 120 bed Hawaiʻi State Veterans Home nursing home and long-term care facility $2,777,188.00 $91,104,538.00 February 2023

HCDA Stadium Development District This project will provide funds for legal services, a structural engineering study, and HCDA overhead costs for the Stadium Development District $2,500,000.00

Henry J. Kaiser High School To finance design and construction for coverings and shades for outdoor gatherings at Henry J. Kaiser High School $378,000.00 $378,000.00 December 2023

Hōkūlani Elementary School To finance design for improvements at Hōkūlani Elementary School to comply with current ADA standards $230,000.00 $230,000.00 January 2022

Kaimukī High School To finance design to convert and upgrade the school cafeteria $400,000.00 $400,000.00 March 2022

Kalani High School To finance construction to replace the gym bleachers $875,000.00 $875,000.00 August 2023

Kanoelani Elementary School To finance design and construction for the expansion of the school’s cafeteria $6,000,000.00 $9,300,000.00 May 2023

Kapunahala Elementary School To finance design and construction for improvements at Kapunahala Elementary School to comply with current ADA standards $1,500,000.00 $1,680,000.00 August 2024

Lincoln Elementary School To finance preliminary design for a covered play court $500,000.00 $500,000.00

Lump Sum Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation This project will provide additional design funds for the replacement of the heat pumps at Lēʻahi Hospital $20,150.00 $120,150.00 December 2021

Moanalua High School To finance design and construction for softball field improvements $3,175,000.00 $3,175,000.00 August 2024

Pauoa Elementary School To finance preliminary design for a covered play court $500,000.00 $500,000.00

Pearl City Elementary School To finance construction for improvements at Pearl City Elementary School to comply with current ADA standards $1,200,000.00 $2,770,000.00 August 2023

Pearl City Elementary School To finance construction to update the existing electrical systems for Buildings A and D $100,000.00 $100,000.00 December 2021

Radford High School To finance design and construction for a girl’s athletic locker room $6,000,000.00 $6,250,000.00 June 2024

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport To finance the construction costs of runway and taxiway shoulder rehabilitation at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport $130,305,000.00 $133,331,000.00 December 2023

Sand Island Access Road Truck Weigh Station To finance additional construction for the Sand Island Access road truck weigh station at Kapālama Container Terminal $2,613,000.00 $17,219,000.00 September 2022

St. Francis Healthcare Foundation of Hawaiʻi For construction for vehicle and pedestrian access improvements at the St. Francis Healthcare Foundation of Hawaiʻi Liliha Campus $250,000.00 $2,375,000.00 December 2021

Sunset Beach Elementary School To finance construction for two sets of stairs and a ramp leading from the campus to the playfield $239,000.00 $300,000.00 August 2023

Wai‘alae Elementary Public Charter School To finance design and construction to update the existing electrical system $465,000.00 $465,000.00 December 2022

Wai‘anae High School To finance design and construction of a rubberized all-weather track and field $750,000.00 $8,000,000.00 August 2023

Wai‘anae Intermediate School To finance preliminary design for a covered play court $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00

Waimānalo Elementary and Intermediate School To finance design and construction for improvements at Waimānalo Elementary and Intermediate School to comply with current ADA standards $2,500,000.00 $2,770,000.00 August 2024

Waimānalo Health Center For equipment to expand and enhance the provision of dental and vision services $250,000.00 $550,000.00

Waipahu Elementary School To finance design for the expansion, renovation, and improvement of the cafeteria and kitchen $1,250,000.00 $15,000,000.00

Waipahu Intermediate School To finance construction for drainage improvements for Building Y $650,000.00 $650,000.00 August 2022

Winners’ Camp Foundation For construction for renovations and improvements to serve children with disabilities $50,000.00 $184,800.00 June 2021