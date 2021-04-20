OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR IGE RELEASES $278 M FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS ACROSS THE STATE

|Project Name
|Description:
|Amount Released:
|Total Project Cost:
|Estimated Completion Date:
|Castle High School
|To finance design and construction for improvements at Castle High School to comply with current ADA standards
|$1,500,000.00
|$1,500,000.00
|July 2023
|Department of Defense, Hawaiʻi State Veterans Home
|This project will provide construction funds to acquire the services of a healthcare coordinator expert for a new 120-bed Hawaiʻi State Veterans nursing home and long-term care facility
|$300,000.00
|$300,000.00
|February 2023
|Dole Middle School
|To finance design for improvements at Dole Middle School to comply with current ADA standards
|$300,000.00
|$300,000.00
|January 2022
|Haha‘ione Elementary School
|To finance design for improvements at Haha‘ione Elementary School to comply with current ADA standards
|$270,000.00
|$270,000.00
|January 2022
|Hawaiʻi State Hospital
|This project involves the design and construction of anti-ligature and other related improvements at the Hawaiʻi State Hospital (HSH) in Kāneʻohe
|$8,997,000.00
|$10,818,650.00
|April 2023
|Hawaiʻi State Veterans Home
|This project will provide additional construction funds for a new 120 bed Hawaiʻi State Veterans Home nursing home and long-term care facility
|$2,777,188.00
|$91,104,538.00
|February 2023
|HCDA Stadium Development District
|This project will provide funds for legal services, a structural engineering study, and HCDA overhead costs for the Stadium Development District
|$2,500,000.00
|
|
|Henry J. Kaiser High School
|To finance design and construction for coverings and shades for outdoor gatherings at Henry J. Kaiser High School
|$378,000.00
|$378,000.00
|December 2023
|Hōkūlani Elementary School
|To finance design for improvements at Hōkūlani Elementary School to comply with current ADA standards
|$230,000.00
|$230,000.00
|January 2022
|Kaimukī High School
|To finance design to convert and upgrade the school cafeteria
|$400,000.00
|$400,000.00
|March 2022
|Kalani High School
|To finance construction to replace the gym bleachers
|$875,000.00
|$875,000.00
|August 2023
|Kanoelani Elementary School
|To finance design and construction for the expansion of the school’s cafeteria
|$6,000,000.00
|$9,300,000.00
|May 2023
|Kapunahala Elementary School
|To finance design and construction for improvements at Kapunahala Elementary School to comply with current ADA standards
|$1,500,000.00
|$1,680,000.00
|August 2024
|Lincoln Elementary School
|To finance preliminary design for a covered play court
|$500,000.00
|$500,000.00
|
|Lump Sum Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation
|This project will provide additional design funds for the replacement of the heat pumps at Lēʻahi Hospital
|$20,150.00
|$120,150.00
|December 2021
|Moanalua High School
|To finance design and construction for softball field improvements
|$3,175,000.00
|$3,175,000.00
|August 2024
|Pauoa Elementary School
|To finance preliminary design for a covered play court
|$500,000.00
|$500,000.00
|
|Pearl City Elementary School
|To finance construction for improvements at Pearl City Elementary School to comply with current ADA standards
|$1,200,000.00
|$2,770,000.00
|August 2023
|Pearl City Elementary School
|To finance construction to update the existing electrical systems for Buildings A and D
|$100,000.00
|$100,000.00
|December 2021
|Radford High School
|To finance design and construction for a girl’s athletic locker room
|$6,000,000.00
|$6,250,000.00
|June 2024
|Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
|To finance the construction costs of runway and taxiway shoulder rehabilitation at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
|$130,305,000.00
|$133,331,000.00
|December 2023
|Sand Island Access Road Truck Weigh Station
|To finance additional construction for the Sand Island Access road truck weigh station at Kapālama Container Terminal
|$2,613,000.00
|$17,219,000.00
|September 2022
|St. Francis Healthcare Foundation of Hawaiʻi
|For construction for vehicle and pedestrian access improvements at the St. Francis Healthcare Foundation of Hawaiʻi Liliha Campus
|$250,000.00
|$2,375,000.00
|December 2021
|Sunset Beach Elementary School
|To finance construction for two sets of stairs and a ramp leading from the campus to the playfield
|$239,000.00
|$300,000.00
|August 2023
|Wai‘alae Elementary Public Charter School
|To finance design and construction to update the existing electrical system
|$465,000.00
|$465,000.00
|December 2022
|Wai‘anae High School
|To finance design and construction of a rubberized all-weather track and field
|$750,000.00
|$8,000,000.00
|August 2023
|Wai‘anae Intermediate School
|To finance preliminary design for a covered play court
|$1,000,000.00
|$1,000,000.00
|
|Waimānalo Elementary and Intermediate School
|To finance design and construction for improvements at Waimānalo Elementary and Intermediate School to comply with current ADA standards
|$2,500,000.00
|$2,770,000.00
|August 2024
|Waimānalo Health Center
|For equipment to expand and enhance the provision of dental and vision services
|$250,000.00
|$550,000.00
|
|Waipahu Elementary School
|To finance design for the expansion, renovation, and improvement of the cafeteria and kitchen
|$1,250,000.00
|$15,000,000.00
|
|Waipahu Intermediate School
|To finance construction for drainage improvements for Building Y
|$650,000.00
|$650,000.00
|August 2022
|Winners’ Camp Foundation
|For construction for renovations and improvements to serve children with disabilities
|$50,000.00
|$184,800.00
|June 2021
|
|Total:
|$177,844,338.00
|
|