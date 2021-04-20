DLNR NEWS RELEASE: 2021 RAINBOW TROUT FISHING SEASON AT KŌKE‘E BEGINS JUNE 19 WITH LOTTERY SYSTEM

Newsroom Posted on Apr 19, 2021 in Latest News

Līhuʻe – The fishing season for rainbow trout at Pu’u Lua Reservoir on Kaua‘i will begin June 21st. Due to COVID-19, the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) announce there will be a lottery system in place for opening weekend (June 19-20), then the season will open as usual on June 21 from 6 am to 6 pm through September 30. The lottery system will allow fishers to access the reservoir for one 4-hour session, either in the morning or afternoon, on Saturday or Sunday of opening weekend.

Application for the lottery is online only. Applicants must fill out an application and PROVIDE AN EMAIL ADDRESS for the session assignment. Application to the lottery does not guarantee access to the reservoir on opening weekend.

The DEADLINE for submitting applications is 4:00 pm on Friday, May 21, 2021. Interested fishers are encouraged to submit their application well before the application deadline to ensure proper processing.

Applicants will also still be required to register for a Freshwater Fishing License: $3 for minors (9-15 years old), $5 for residents, no charge for senior citizens (65 years and older). They can also apply online but will be charged a fee of one extra dollar.

Instructions for trout season application:

The names of ALL PEOPLE IN THE GROUP (maximum group size is 25, pursuant to county guidelines for outdoor gatherings), whether fishing or not, must be included in the application. In the case of duplicate fishing applications received, the first application received will be entered into the lottery to assign fishing dates. Duplicate applications will be removed from the list of qualified applicants. Each applicant must also obtain a freshwater fishing license, separately from the lottery: $3 for minors (9-15 years old), $5 for residents, no charge for senior citizens. Licenses may be obtained at authorized license agents or online. LICENSES WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE ON-SITE. The bag limit for trout per fisher per session will be seven fish. There will be NO ENTRY to Pu‘u Lua Reservoir without lottery confirmation email (opening weekend only), fishing license and Photo ID. Appropriate social distancing between groups is required. Fishers must sign in at the Pu‘u Lua Reservoir main check station upon arrival and sign out at the end of their session. Masks must be worn during sign-in and sign-out. Pu‘u Lua reservoir intake access road will be closed to foot and vehicle traffic. Streams, upper and lower ditch systems will have poor fishing opportunities. Park headquarters, Trail 2 and Reservoir Intake check stations will open on Monday June 21st, 2021. For non-Hawaii residents, no park entrance fee is required to fish at Pu‘u Lua reservoir.

