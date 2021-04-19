Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,750 in the last 365 days.

Letter Regarding OfferUp Vaccine Card

The undersigned attorneys general are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of the residents of our states. It has come to our attention that some users on the OfferUp platform are marketing and selling blank or fraudulently completed COVID vaccine cards bearing the logos of both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (the CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). An example of such posting is attached to this letter.

You just read:

Letter Regarding OfferUp Vaccine Card

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.