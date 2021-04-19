Gov. Wolf Announces Alpha Recycling Selects PA as Site for New Processing Center, Creating 30 New Jobs

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Alpha Recycling—a recycler of catalytic converters and other scrap metals—has selected Pennsylvania as the best site to expand its operations and create a new processing center in Stroudsburg Borough, Monroe County. The project will create 30 new, full-time jobs.

This project creates a new industrial investment opportunity to bring much needed jobs to Monroe County. Downstream industries within a 50-mile radius of Stroudsburg experienced a 14 percent job increase over the last five years, adding more than 4,500 new jobs.

“The expansion of Alpha Recycling in Stroudsburg presents a welcome opportunity for eastern Pennsylvania and will bring much-needed family-sustaining jobs in a growing industry to Monroe County,” said Gov. Wolf. “This project will further cement our commonwealth’s reputation as a great place to do business and will provide Alpha Recycling with access to all the resources it needs to continue growing.”

New-York based Alpha Recycling’s expansion will allow the company to keep up with market demands and serve additional areas as it continues to grow. Due to tremendous growth at its full-scale processing center in Bronx, New York, and Trenton, NJ a third recycling center is needed. The company located a site in Stroudsburg, owned by Re-Earth of Stroudsburg, Inc., that has three 4,000-square-foot buildings.

The project includes the construction of a 20,000-square-foot addition to one of the three existing structures, along with renovations to all three buildings. Funding will help Alpha Recycling purchase necessary equipment and make site development improvements.

Alpha Recycling received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for the project. The proposal includes a $100,000 Pennsylvania First grant and $60,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs. The company has committed to investing $4 million into the expansion.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering relocating to or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“We are grateful to Governor Wolf, the Governor’s Action Team and the hard work of the Monroe County officials who helped in making our expansion a welcoming one. In return, the county has our full commitment in seeing through that the residents have not only good job opportunities but long-term careers. It is our goal to continue expanding so that more opportunities are created above those to which we are already committed,” said a company representative of Alpha Recycling, Inc. Alpha Recycling, along with strategic partner Global Refining Group and its’ other locations nationwide, are one of North America’s largest processors of catalytic converters. Alpha’s proprietary technology allows the company to source catalytic converters from suppliers all over the nation in great volumes. The company also purchases and processes other scrap metals such as rims, starters, alternators, AC compressors, batteries, aluminum copper, and more.

After processing catalytic converters, Alpha customers are paid for the reclaimed precious metals and the precious metals are then reused in new catalytic converters of newly manufactured vehicles among other products.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or DCED, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lyndsay Kensinger, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

# # #