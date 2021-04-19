Mayor Bowser Announces Amnesty Program for Drivers With Outstanding Tickets as Enforcement Functions Begin June 1

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a four-month amnesty program giving drivers the opportunity to pay outstanding tickets for parking, photo enforcement (including speed, red-light, and stop sign), and minor moving violations. The amnesty program will run from June 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021, and includes tickets issued before September 30, 2021. This program is launching as the District plans to restart on June 1 several government functions— such as all parking enforcement, towing of illegally parked vehicles, and requirements to renew vehicle registrations and inspections— that had been suspended during the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency. More functions will be restarting July 1.

“We know we can expect to see more activity on our roads and sidewalks, and these enforcement mechanisms are one way we can make our transportation network more efficient, restart important government services, and help protect residents and visitors as they move around DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “We encourage all residents with outstanding tickets to learn more about the ticket amnesty program and get current on any outstanding fines.”

Drivers eligible for the amnesty program are still obligated to pay the original ticket amount; however, any penalties will be waived. Department of Public Works (DPW) tow and storage fees, if any, will not be waived. Once the amnesty period begins on June 1, 2021, residents and non-residents facing financial hardship should contact the Office of the Chief Financial Officer’s Central Collection Unit (OCFO CCU) for settlement options. Any ticket included in a settlement plan will no longer be eligible for adjudication. More information can be found at ticketamnesty.dc.gov.

“In addition to getting many drivers in compliance with their ticket obligations, the amnesty program will help District residents pay their outstanding tickets so they can obtain a REAL ID credential and obtain assistance if they face financial hardship due to the pandemic,” said Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure (DMOI) Lucinda Babers.

Parking Enforcement

As the amnesty program kicks off on June 1, DPW will resume full enforcement of the following parking violations:

Expired parking meters

Expired residential parking permits (RPP)

Expired vehicle tags

Parking in no parking zones (violators will be towed and ticketed)

Registration of residential out-of-state automobiles (ROSA)

Abandoned vehicles (i.e., with flat tires, expired registrations)

Solid Waste Management

DPW will also resume June 1:

Enforcing sanitation violations under the Solid Waste Education and Enforcement Program (SWEEP)

Street sweeping; therefore, vehicles parked in street sweeping zones during posted sweeping hours will be ticketed

As it has throughout the public health emergency, DPW continues to enforce safety violations (e.g., blocking a crosswalk or fire hydrant), bike lane violations, and the towing of dangerous vehicles. School zone parking enforcement restarted on March 15.

Vehicle and Driver Renewals, New Tiered RPP Fees, Ticket Hearings

The District of Columbia Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) is also restarting certain requirements on June 1, as follows:

All District-registered vehicles must display valid registration and inspection stickers to avoid penalties and enforcement. Registration renewals are not eligible for in-person transactions. Renew online, on the DCDMV App, or by mail. Vehicle inspection is available on a first come, first service basis.

Any registration renewed with an RPP request on or after June 1 will be subject to new tiered RPP fees.

Any ticket issued after June 1 will be subject to adjudication hearing timelines listed on the back of the ticket. Tickets issued between January 1, 2020 – May 31, 2021 are still eligible for adjudication and payment of the original fine until September 30, 2021.

More Functions to Restart July 1

Residents should prepare for enforcement of the following programs beginning July 1, 2021: