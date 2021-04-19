Ruiz Introduces Legislation to Address Anticipated Teacher Shortage

Trenton – In an effort to address anticipated COVID-related educator shortages, Senate Education Chair M. Teresa Ruiz introduced legislation today to permit school teachers who have retired from TPAF to return to employment without reenrolling in the pension system.

“New Jersey has been battling teacher shortages for a long time and the issue has only been exacerbated by the pandemic. States around the country have seen waves of early retirements, in response to health concerns or difficulties with online instruction,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “It is our hope, that through this legislation, we can encourage retired teachers to return to the classroom, for a short time, to help ensure students have the academic support they need during their return to full time, in-person learning.”

The bill would permit a certified teacher who retired from the Teachers’ Pension and Annuity Fund to return to work full time, in a position of critical need, without being reenrolled in the TPAF if the reemployment commences during the public health and state of emergency declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill would allow teachers to return to work under a contract for one year, which could be renewed for only one additional year.