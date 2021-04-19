New law makes telehealth expansion permanent

On Monday, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill to expand access to telehealth services that were originally extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation was carried by Rep. Rhonda Knudsen, a Culbertson Republican. It permanently lifts requirements that were paused during the pandemic, like an established relationship between a patient and doctor in several cases, as well as restrictions on geographic proximity and location restrictions for patients. The bill also allows for additional types of technology to be used, such as audio-only calls.

“Telehealth services are transforming how care is delivered in Montana, particularly in our frontier and rural communities,” Gianforte said in a press release. “This new, commonsense law eliminates unnecessary, burdensome regulations, increases flexibility for patients and providers, and makes health care more accessible to more Montanans. If these telehealth regulations weren’t needed as we confront the pandemic, they’re not needed as we move forward.”

Additionally, the law extends telehealth coverage requirements to public employee benefit plans and self-insured student health plans.