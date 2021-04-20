Récompense de voyage The Sweetest Paris Party pour célébrer le chocolat et la mode
Recruiting for Good fonctionne pour financer un programme significatif et récompense les références avec des expériences de voyage de luxe.
Les femmes participent au programme de parrainage de Recruiting for Good en introduisant des cadres qui embauchent du personnel professionnel pour gagner "The Sweetest Paris Party;" une expérience de voyage de luxe au "Salon du Chocolat."
La récompense de voyage Exclusive Paris Girls Party comprend: 2 billets pour le Salon du Chocolat, une carte-cadeau Fashion Loves Freedom de 500$ et une carte-cadeau d'hôtel de luxe de 2500$.
Les femmes doivent participer au programme de parrainage de Recruiting for Good avant le 15 octobre 2021 pour gagner une récompense de voyage de luxe à Paris (récompenser 10 voyages).
Selon le fondateur de Recruiting for Good, Carlos Cymerman, "Pour les femmes qui aiment le chocolat, la mode et Paris .... Notre Girls Party Trip est parfait pour partager avec votre plus un favori; meilleure amie, fille ou maman!"
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund a meaningful program for girls; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created 'Lovely Girls Party' an exclusive luxury travel club rewarding destinations to experience the World's Most Beautiful Cities + Best Celebrations. Join to Celebrate Everything You Love Beauty + Foodie + Sports. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good;” and enjoy rewarding travel experiences www.LovelyGirlsParty.com.
In 2022; Rewarding Beauty Foodie Wine Weekends in Napa and Sonoma. Beauty Foodie Tennis Girls Trip to Indian Wells and Global Tennis Tournament Travel (London, NY, Paris). And in October, Escape to Celebrate....The Sweetest Paris Party 'Salon Du Chocolat' www.TheSweetestParisParty.com.
In 2023; Rewarding Beauty Foodie Wine Weekends in Napa and Sonoma. Beauty Foodie Tennis Girls Trip to Indian Wells and Global Tennis Tournament Travel (London, NY, Paris). In January, Escape to Celebrate Life in Paradise at the 'Cayman Cookout' and Experience The World's Best Foodie Celebration. In The Summer of 2023, Experience The World's Best Women Soccer in Sydney (Australia) & Follow Team USA. www.ExperienceBestSoccer.com
In 2024; Rewarding Beauty Foodie Wine Weekends in Napa and Sonoma. Beauty Foodie Tennis Girls Trip to Indian Wells and Global Tennis Tournament Travel (London, NY, Paris). And Travel to the 'City We All Love'...and Experience The World's Best Sports Celebration at the 'Summer Games in Paris' www.2024ParisGames.com.
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
