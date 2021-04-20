Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Equitable Food Initiative Named A Qualified Certifying Organization For Walmart U.S.’s New Pollinator Health Commitments

EFI’s IPM and Social Responsibility Standards Help Grower-Shippers Meet Multiple Retailer Requirements

We appreciate EFI's robust certification and training program because it helps suppliers meet multiple requirements in a single audit and provide transparency to their retail customers.
— Anabella de Freeman, Walmart
WASHINGTON, DC, US, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equitable Food Initiative, the workforce development and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumer groups, announced that it has been recognized as a third-party-verified certification program for Walmart U.S.’s new pollinator health commitments.

EFI’s strong integrated pest management (IPM) standards address a range of indicators that promote pollinator health and help suppliers meet Walmart U.S.’s new commitment to source from suppliers that have third-party verified IPM practices by 2025 to promote pollinator health.

Walmart has committed to source from suppliers who endorse the Ethical Charter on Responsible Labor Practices by 2022. EFI integrated the principles of the Charter into its standards after it was published in 2018, so certified suppliers can demonstrate to their customers that they have adopted responsible labor practices.

"As a company that works with so many suppliers and brands, we appreciate EFI's robust certification and training program because it helps suppliers meet multiple requirements in a single audit," said Anabella de Freeman, senior manager of sustainability and strategic initiatives in produce for Walmart. “We accept EFI certification for responsible sourcing and now IPM verification, which can help certified suppliers provide transparency to their retail customers.”

Since its inception, EFI has worked diligently to engage workers in meeting and verifying industry standards for responsible labor practices, food safety and IPM. EFI’s goal is to offer a comprehensive tool that helps reduce the cost and effort of multiple audits through a “one-stop-shop” option.

Peter O’Driscoll, executive director at EFI remarked: “Our multistakeholder approach created a program to mitigate the supply chain risks of greatest concern to retail buyers. Our workforce development and certification approach drives efficiencies throughout farming operations and helps relieve audit fatigue. EFI engages workers to identify and address labor, food safety and pest management threats to improve both company productivity and labor conditions. We are proud to work with Walmart to promote pollinator health and responsible labor practices.”

To learn more about EFI’s certification process, visit www.equitablefood.org.

About EFI
Equitable Food Initiative is a nonprofit certification and skill-building organization that seeks to increase transparency in the food supply chain and improve the lives of farmworkers through a team-based approach to training and continuous improvement practices. EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to solve the most pressing issues facing the fresh produce industry. Its unparalleled approach sets standards for labor practices, food safety and pest management while engaging workers at all levels on the farm to produce Responsibly Grown, Farmworker Assured® fruits and vegetables. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit www.equitablefood.org.

View a list of EFI-certified farms at https://equitablefood.org/efi-certified-farms/.
