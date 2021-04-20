Division of Highways accepts bids remotely for 16 projects

A six-lane upgrade to Interstate 79 in the Fairmont area is among 16 projects that were included in a recent remote bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

The project will widen I-79 to three lanes in both directions from the South Fairmont exit to Pleasant Valley Road exit. The project also includes the replacement of three bridges. Six companies bid on the project.

“I-79 is heavily traveled in the area,” said Mike Cronin, District Engineer for WVDOH District 4, which includes Marion County. “It’s narrow and the bridges are narrow. There’s a really long bridge we’re replacing, so it’s a pretty big project.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2021 and be completed in September 2024.

The letting also included two slides on highly-traveled Wayne County roads; projects that will be paid for using funds from Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads To Prosperity program in order to expedite the much-needed repairs. A full list of the projects included in the April 13 letting is as follows: