Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,755 in the last 365 days.

Huntingdon Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Arson

HUNTINGDON – Special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Carroll County man in connection with a fire at a residence in Huntingdon, in which one person was inside.

This morning, TBI agents joined the Carroll County Fire Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the fire in the 6100 block of Old Stage Road that destroyed the structure.  No injuries were reported.  During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information leading to Jason Forsythe (DOB: 4/9/72) of Huntingdon, as the individual responsible for the fire.

Forsythe was taken into custody and booked into the Carroll County Jail on one count of Aggravated Arson and one count of Attempted First Degree Murder.  His bond is set at $250,000.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Huntingdon Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Arson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.