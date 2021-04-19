DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published April 19, 2021)

Take a Mom Fishing Weekend is May 8-9

Take a Mom Fishing Weekend — when Minnesota-resident moms can fish without purchasing a license — is Saturday, May 8, to Sunday, May 9. This special weekend is defined in Minnesota statutes as the weekend that coincides with Mother’s Day.

Most years, under Minnesota law, the fishing opener and Take a Mom Fishing Weekend fall on the same weekend, but not this year. Per state law, the 2021 fishing opener is Saturday, May 15.

Though the walleye season won’t be open for the 2021 Take a Mom Fishing Weekend, fishing is open for other species including crappie, sunfish, and under-appreciated fish like buffalo, sucker, bullhead or sheepshead.

Anglers be aware: There is an error in the printed version of the Minnesota Fishing Regulations book regarding the dates for Take a Mom Fishing Weekend. The correct dates are May 8-9. Fishing season details are available on the DNR fishing page.

DNR adjusts how married anglers and hunters buy combination licenses

It’s the time of year when anglers and hunters are buying new fishing and hunting licenses. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources made a change this year that brings the DNR into compliance with laws and helps prevent licenses going to those with violations or unpaid fines.

The change requires both spouses who purchase a married combination license to provide and verify their DNR customer records for these licenses. If purchasing in person, both spouses must be present. More information about purchasing combination licenses is available on the DNR website.

Bear hunt applications available; deadline is May 7

Prospective bear hunters have through Friday, May 7, to apply for a bear hunting license. Applications for the 2021 season should be submitted online or via telephone at 888-665-4236.

A total of 3,575 licenses are available in 13 permit areas. The fee to apply is $5. Bear licenses cost $44 for residents and $230 for nonresidents. The season is open from Wednesday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 17.

Lottery winners will be notified by June 1. The deadline to purchase licenses awarded by lottery will be Sunday, Aug. 1. Any remaining unpurchased licenses will be available starting at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The no-quota area that includes east-central and far northwestern Minnesota is not part of the lottery drawing and will have an unlimited number of licenses available.

Overall, bear permit numbers for quota areas have remained unchanged since last year to allow bear population numbers to gradually increase and support a robust bear population. Bear hunting information is available on the DNR website.