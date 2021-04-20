Michelle Brodbeck Named New Interim President of CPAW NJ Cat Rescue
Reducing Cat Overpopulation with New Leadership
I've always been drawn to working in animal welfare because it combines three things that fuel my drive: helping animals, helping the community and problem solving. ”BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communities Promoting Animal Welfare New Jersey (CPAW NJ), a Bloomfield-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR/TNR) of outdoor cats, has named Michelle Brodbeck Interim President, effective immediately.
— Michelle Brodbeck, New Interim Executive Director
Brodbeck served as a member of CPAW NJ’s board since August, providing guidance on procedure, best practices and legislation pertaining to outdoor cats. Reducing cat overpopulation is a passion for Brodbeck, who currently holds the position of Community Cat Coordinator at People for Animals.
Brodbeck is excited to take on the new opportunity, “I've always been drawn to working in animal welfare because it combines three things that fuel my drive: helping animals, helping the community and problem solving. CPAW volunteers are out there helping the community help cats, and even after years of doing this work, that still inspires me. CPAW talks the talk and walks the walk. Hopefully this inspires others to do the same. We need as many people on the ground to solve the problem of animal overpopulation in New Jersey. That's why it is my goal to collaborate with individuals, other organizations, and even municipalities to make that dream a reality.”
Prior to joining People for Animals, Brodbeck worked in community cat programs for Best Friends Animal Society in Philadelphia and Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, and the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly). The Asbury Park resident graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in Economics in 2014.
Brodbeck replaces Karen Shinevar who recently resigned from the board. “Creating CPAW NJ and working to improve the lives of outdoor cats was the opportunity of a lifetime. While I must move on, I do so with the deepest appreciation for the volunteers, caregivers, medical and government officials who supported and continued the mission of CPAW,” said Shinevar recently.
The group looks forward to its “Spay it 4ward” fourth anniversary celebration this spring. CPAW NJ will hold a free virtual screening party of the film “The Cat Rescuers.” The group will also debut a monthly giving program called “Friends of Ferals” which will bring donors special perks, or “purrks.” A new initiative, called CPAW NJ’s Community Cat Club, will help Essex County trappers arrange and pay for a total of 40 TNR appointments. When the trapper has trapped their allotted cats, they will have the opportunity to “Spay it 4ward” by helping the group with trapping, recovery or transport in order to become eligible for more help with their TNR project. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.
CPAW NJ urges residents to visit www.cpawnj.org and click the “Get Help Here” button if residents notice cats in their service area. The group serves Bloomfield, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Nutley, Verona and surrounding areas as time and resources allow.
